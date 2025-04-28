Anthony Edwards Got Extra Physical With LeBron James for Hilariously Simple Reason
What a difference a game makes. Towards the end of the Minnesota Timberwolves' Game 3 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Edwards and LeBron James interacted like old friends, sharing a few words and a laugh with each other despite the pressurized playoff environment they were both a part of. The tone was much different in Sunday's Game 4.
First, Edwards, after assisting on a Julius Randle layup with 3:53 remaining in the second quarter, got right in James's face and started flexing at The King. On the ensuing defensive possession, Edwards got physical with James, who was attempting to gain position on the Timberwolves star in the post. Then, on the next defensive sequence, Edwards shoved James multiple times before he was whistled for a personal foul.
After the game, Edwards was asked if he was trying to "make a point" by pushing and shoving the four-time NBA MVP.
"Yeah, it's gonna be physical, man," Edwards said. "I'm not gonna say I was trying to make a point, but just letting him know that we here. You ain't just gonna push us around all night. I mean, because I'm not gonna lie, he's strong. It's hard to keep him from—like he's posting me up, he got all the way to the rim—I was glad he missed the layup."
And Edwards wasn't about to let the close relationship he forged with James during Team USA's gold medal run at the Paris Olympics this summer stop him from bothering the Lakers star on the defensive end.
"But he's a lot stronger than me. But just letting him know that we're gonna be here all night. And Imma be a pest to him. Whenever I get on him, I'm gonna try to get up under his skin. Because we played together [with] USA. He was like a big brother to me. He looked out for me. Helped me out a lot, reading the game, IQ and everything."
"So, just trying to be a pest to him out there."
This is the fourth season Edwards has experienced playoff basketball, and during his time in the postseason, he has not shied away from the game's brightest stars. Last year he jawed at his idol Kevin Durant during the Timberwolves' first-round series triumph last spring. Earlier in this series, Edwards taunted Lakers star Luka Doncic after hitting a shot with Doncic attempting to defend. Then, Edwards went right after James on Sunday.
Whether on friendly terms or not, Edwards has made it clear that he's going to go after you if you stand in his way on the court.