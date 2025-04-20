Anthony Edwards Taunting Luka Doncic Resulted in Another Iconic Playoff Photo
Anthony Edwards isn't afraid to go toe-to-toe with the NBA's best.
The supremely confident Edwards has proven as much with both his words and his actions, especially during the NBA playoffs. During last year's Minnesota Timberwolves postseason run, Edwards went viral when he gleefully taunted his childhood idol and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant during Game 1 of Minnesota's eventual first-round series victory.
That moment led to plenty of memorable photographs. Now, Edwards is a part of another unforgettable moment, which occurred during the Timberwolves' 117-95 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference first-round series on Saturday.
During the fourth quarter, Edwards drained a three-pointer with Lakers star Luka Doncic defending. The Timberwolves star then turned and taunted Doncic, celebrating his three with a gesture right in the Lakers star's face.
It made for an iconic photo.
The photo, snapped by Ronald Martinez of Getty Images, was posted onto ESPN's account on X. As of Sunday, it has generated three million views and 28,000 likes—and counting.
Edwards finished the Game 1 victory with 22 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, a steal and one truly memorable moment. There are bound to be more of them in the star-studded Timberwolves-Lakers series.
Game 2 tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday.