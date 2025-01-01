Anthony Edwards Proclaims Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP After 'Unguardable' Performance
Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put on an incredible offensive performance in Tuesday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, scoring 40 points on 15-of-23 shooting in his team's 113-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
And Gilgeous-Alexander's performance had his opponent, Anthony Edwards, proclaiming that the Thunder star is the MVP of the league as the calendar turns to January.
"The MVP of the NBA," Edwards said of Gilgeous-Alexander to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "To me, he's unguardable. As far as any one-on-one matchup, yeah, you can go on and give it up. Just give him two points most of the time. So I think you got to trap him. Maybe that don't work, but you got to try it. For sure you got to send a second body, especially if he got a favorable matchup. Anytime he got somebody that he knows can't guard him, ah, he going to score every time."
Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 of his 40 points in the third quarter, when Oklahoma City outscored Minnesota 43–23 to gain control of the contest.
"I feel like I'm flowing, like the game's just coming," Gilgeous-Alexander said after the win. "I'm not pressing, not thinking. Just out there hooping. The hard work's paying off."
With the win, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder improved to 27–5 on the season and 14–2 at home. They now have a five game advantage over the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference as the season nears the halfway point.