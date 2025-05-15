Anthony Edwards Steals Rudy Gobert's Question, Gives Emphatic Answer
Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated the Golden State Warriors from the postseason on Wednesday night. After the game Edwards and Gobert sat at the podium together to answer some questions. Even in the press conference, Edwards asserted himself, cutting off Gobert to answer a question about whether the win was satisfying.
Gobert was asked if there was more satisfaction with reaching the Western Conference Finals this season because the team took a different path this year. Before Gobert could answer, Edwards stepped to answer.
"There is no satisfaction," said Edwards before the reporter could even finish his question. "We just got here. We have done anything yet. So, no, he's not satisfied."
Edwards finished Game 5 with 22 points, seven rebounds and a career playoff-high 12 assists. Whether he's on the court or at the podium, he was clearly in complete control of everything going on last night.