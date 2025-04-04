Anthony Edwards Suffers Apparent Ankle Injury After Collision With Nets Coach
An unfortunate moment at Barclays Center.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was helped off the floor in the second quarter of a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
Edwards sustained an apparent ankle injury after nailing a three-point attempt from the corner. As he backed up, watching the ball sail through the rim, Edwards's feet got tangled up with Nets coach Jordi Fernandez near Brooklyn's bench.
Edwards tallied 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting in 14 minutes before exiting the game.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
