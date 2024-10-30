Anthony Edwards Colorfully Acknowledges the Timberwolves' Main Problem Against Dallas
The Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 120-114, on Tuesday night at the Target Center. The Mavericks have now beaten the Timberwolves in five out of their last six meetings going back to the 2024 Western Conference Finals.
The Mavericks only had one more offensive rebound in the box score than the Wolves during their latest game, but three of those rebounds resulted in second- or third-chance points in the fourth quarter. On top of that, Minnesota turned the ball over twice as many times as Dallas, which makes it equally difficult to win a game.
Anthony Edwards, who finished with 37 points, six rebounds and five turnovers, was asked about the the team's issues after the game. His response was equal parts amusing and honest.
"Yeah, for sure 'cause it's nothing like where we, the coach is like f---, what we gotta do," said Edwards. "It's on us. You know what I mean? Especially myself. I'm big as hell. I gotta be able to box them bigs out. Them motherf------, they do a good job of getting those offensive rebounds. Man, I gotta figure it out. Maybe I gotta ask Rudy what I need to do."
That's the kind of frankness and humor that makes Edwards so delightful. Now we wait to see if the Timberwolves actually address the issue when the teams meet again on Christmas Day, or more importantly, in the playoffs.