SI

Anthony Edwards Colorfully Acknowledges the Timberwolves' Main Problem Against Dallas

Stephen Douglas

Anthony Edwards considers a shot against the Dallas Mavericks.
Anthony Edwards considers a shot against the Dallas Mavericks. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 120-114, on Tuesday night at the Target Center. The Mavericks have now beaten the Timberwolves in five out of their last six meetings going back to the 2024 Western Conference Finals.

The Mavericks only had one more offensive rebound in the box score than the Wolves during their latest game, but three of those rebounds resulted in second- or third-chance points in the fourth quarter. On top of that, Minnesota turned the ball over twice as many times as Dallas, which makes it equally difficult to win a game.

Anthony Edwards, who finished with 37 points, six rebounds and five turnovers, was asked about the the team's issues after the game. His response was equal parts amusing and honest.

"Yeah, for sure 'cause it's nothing like where we, the coach is like f---, what we gotta do," said Edwards. "It's on us. You know what I mean? Especially myself. I'm big as hell. I gotta be able to box them bigs out. Them motherf------, they do a good job of getting those offensive rebounds. Man, I gotta figure it out. Maybe I gotta ask Rudy what I need to do."

That's the kind of frankness and humor that makes Edwards so delightful. Now we wait to see if the Timberwolves actually address the issue when the teams meet again on Christmas Day, or more importantly, in the playoffs.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NBA