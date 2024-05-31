Anthony Edwards Vows Timberwolves Will 'Be Back Next Year' After Elimination
Anthony Edwards channeled his inner Arnold Schwarzenegger following the Minnesota Timberwolves' 124-103, season-ending loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night.
Edwards, who experienced something of a coming-out party on the national stage with a breakout performance in the NBA Playoffs that drew him some comparisons to six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan, remained confident in the Timberwolves, even in defeat.
During his postgame press conference, Edwards was asked what his emotions were as the Timberwolves' season comes to an end.
The rising star responded by vowing that Minnesota will return to the NBA Playoffs next season.
"Uhh, I just said, we'll be back next year," Edwards said, nodding his head. When the reporter followed up by asking Edwards if this is an experience he and his teammates must go through as a learning experience, the Timberwolves star replied, "Unfortunately, it's going through it with a loss, but I guess so."
Edwards and the Timberwolves swept the star-studded Phoenix Suns in the first round, then dispatched the defending-champion Denver Nuggets in seven thrilling games in the conference semifinals to help the 'Wolves reach the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004, but the run came to an end just before the doorstep of the NBA Finals.
Edwards, who will turn 23 in August, averaged 27.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists in the 'Wolves' 16-game playoff run this year.
Given what he showed in this year's playoffs, there's reason to believe Edwards when he says his team will be back.