Anthony Edwards Went Down Hard After Collision With LeBron James

Ryan Phillips

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards grabs his leg in pain after a collision with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
Anthony Edwards gave Minnesota Timberwolves a scare on Sunday.

The All-Star guard went down hard later in the second quarter of his team's Game 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers and stayed on the court in agony for a few minutes.

The play in question came as a loose ball rolled towards the Lakers' half of the court. Edwards ran to retrieve it, but LeBron James dove in an attempt to corral it. As he did so, he accidentally rolled up Edwards's left ankle. It looked ugly on replay.

Edwards eventually got up, walked it off and returned to the game. He didn't seem to have any ill-effects.

That's a huge bullet dodged for the Timberwolves. Edwards needs to stay healthy for Minnesota to make a run in the playoffs and it looked like he'd suffered an ugly injury before bouncing back.

The Timberwolves lead the Lakers 61–58 at halftime.

