Austin Reaves Dropped Priceless Line After Throwing Alley-Oop to Bronny James
Austin Reaves’s highlight reel for the 2025-26 season keeps growing with each performance this year. On Sunday night, he added what he thinks was an NBA first to his reel after he threw an alley-oop to Bronny James, who came off the bench in the Lakers–Heat contest.
Reaves has thrown alley-oops to James’s dad LeBron plenty of times, but this was a first for him and the younger James. After the game, Reaves joked with reporters that he has to be the first player in NBA history to throw alley-oops to a father-son duo.
“I’ve gotta be the first person in NBA history to throw a father a lob and a son a lob, I don’t know” Reaves said.
“It was cool, I told ‘Bron that as soon as I checked out after that, it was a pretty special moment.”
This basket ended up being James’s only of the game, and of the season so far. Reaves finished with a double-double thanks to his 26 points and 11 assists.