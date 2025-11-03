LeBron James, Lakers Bench Couldn’t Believe This Austin Reaves to Bronny Alley-Oop
The Lakers hosted the Heat on Sunday night and things escalated quickly. Los Angeles had a 43-36 lead at the end of the first quarter. There was so much scoring that even Bronny James got in on the action.
Bronny had been held scoreless in his first three games of the season, but found himself in near the end of the first quarter against Miami.
Jake LaRavia came up with a loose ball and threw it ahead to Austin Reaves, who took one dribble before he tossed the ball into the air. Under normal circumstances, Reaves throwing an alley-oop like that to LeBron James results in a wonderful highlight, and it turns out there's a fairly similar result when it's LeBron James Jr. who is the trailer.
If you, a person on the internet, thought that was awesome, imagine what his father, LeBron James Sr., thought about it. Throughout the early season a lot has been made about LeBron James's reactions or non-reactions on the bench to things happening during Lakers games. There was no questioning how LeBron felt about Bronny finishing that play.
The confidence Reaves had throwing that pass to Bronny James should either tell you all you need to know about Bronny's place in the league or the confidence with which Reaves is playing right now. Maybe both.
Either way, Reaves has earned a standing invitation to Taco Tuesday.