LeBron James Injury Update: Potential Timeline for Lakers’ Superstar’s Season Debut
LeBron James has been sidelined to begin his 23rd NBA season as he deals with sciatica. Now, it appears his target return date is inching closer.
Three weeks ago, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported the Lakers were targeting mid-November for James’s return. As Los Angeles prepares for a five-game road trip following their game at home against the Spurs Wednesday, Charania has reported that potential timeline is still on track.
“I was told today that Lakers personnel are still operating under the belief LeBron James’s debut will be around mid-November,” he said on ESPN NBA Countdown Wednesday. “But this is unchartered territory. He turns 41 next month, he’s in his 23rd record NBA season and that’s why Rob Pelinka’s three signings this offseason of Jake LaRavia, Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart have been so important paying dividends with the depth without one of the best players of all time in LeBron James.”
The Lakers are off to a 6–2 start without James, highlighted by the stellar play of their other superstar Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves. In four games played this year, Dončić is averaging a whopping 41.3 points per game while Reaves has scored 31.1 points a night in seven appearances.
Charania noted the next step in James’s recovery process is resuming five-on-five live play. He reported that James won’t travel on L.A.’s upcoming five-game road trip, so it’s uncertain at this time when those live reps will begin. It could happen while the Lakers are on the road if James works out with the franchise’s G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, which the insider mentioned was a possibility.
If not, the Lakers conclude their road trip Nov. 15 after their game in Milwaukee against the Bucks. Since James won’t be on the trip, the first possible date he could make his year 23 debut comes Nov. 18 at home against the Jazz.