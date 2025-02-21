SI

NBA Basketball Sitting on Rim for Five Seconds Had Nets, Cavs Holding Their Breath

You don't see this every day.

Tom Dierberger

The Cavaliers defeated the Nets 110–97 on Thursday night.
For a moment, time appeared to stop Thursday night during the Eastern Conference clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

Early in the third quarter, Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell drove to the hoop and tossed up a layup over the outstretched arms of Nic Claxton. The basketball kissed the glass and bounced off the rim before settling on the back iron—where it stayed for about five seconds.

All 10 players on the court stopped in their tracks to watch the basketball lounge on the rim until it finally decided to fall off. When it did, the ball was tapped back to Mitchell, who was fouled as he attempted to tip the ball into the hoop.

"Ohhh, ohhhh!" play-by-play announcer Ryan Ruocco exclaimed on the YES Network broadcast.

What an odd moment.

The rest of the game unfolded in a much more predictable fashion, as the Eastern Conference-leading Cavaliers cruised to a 110–97 victory over the Nets.

