SI

Nets Coach Has Amazing Reason For Ben Simmons Never Shooting Free Throws

Simmons has taken four free throws this season and committed 34 fouls.

Stephen Douglas

Ben Simmons and Grant Williams wrestle for the basketball.
Ben Simmons and Grant Williams wrestle for the basketball. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Charlotte Hornets, 116-115, on Tuesday night. Ben Simmons scored a season-high 10 points on a season-high eight field goal attempts to go along with nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block.

You could tell Simmons was really involved because he got into two physical altercations with Brandon Miller in the third quarter. The second time the players got together Miller even shoved Simmons and they both ended up with a technical.

Still, even a "good" Ben Simmons game is nothing more than a reminder of Ben Simmons's potential. He's a 6'10" point guard who refuses to take a shot outside the paint. On the season he's made 30 field goals, turned the ball over 32 times and been called for 34 fouls.

Yet the most jarring statistic is the fact that he's taken only four free throws this season in 269 minutes. Gabe Vincent is the only other player to have four free throws in more than 200 minutes played this season. Houston's Jae'Sean Tate has taken five in 25 minutes. Tristan Thompson has attempted six in 31 minutes this year.

Nets coach Jordi Fernandez was asked about Simmons's lack of free throws after the game last night and did an incredible job putting a positive spin on his answer.

"Probably he’s very good at avoiding fouls," said Fernandez. "I don’t know. He hasn’t shot free-throws. He’s a great playmaker, he makes us play fast. He's had, I think it was New Orleans that he had 10 assists in the first half so if you’re that good at kicking the ball ahead and finding your teammates in transition, it’s sometimes hard to find yourself dribbling into crowds. Like I said before, I want him to be aggressive and attempt more shots. So that’s my goal right now, to get him to get his attempts to go up, but I’m not worried about the free-throws. It’s like one step at a time. Probably if he attempts more shots, maybe he gets fouled more, I don’t know. But I’m not gonna be worried about it. Right now, what I know is when he’s on the court, we play faster in the fullcourt, and that to me is important for the group. So he makes us better.”

That's a coach that has your back right there.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published |Modified
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NBA