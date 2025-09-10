Ben Simmons's Handling of Knicks Interest Reportedly Led His Agent to Drop Him
It is unclear whether Ben Simmons wants to play basketball during the 2025–26 season. If he does, he'll likely be in the market for new representation after his handling of interest from the Knicks.
NBA insider Marc Stein reported Monday that Simmons was recently dropped by agent Bernie Lee as he considers his basketball future. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, that decision came after Simmons rejected New York's veteran minimum offer of just over $3 million. Bondy says league sources told him that an official offer was not made to Simmons, but confirms Stein's reporting on Lee's decision, adding that it came "after the point guard sent signals that he wasn’t interested in whatever came from his agent’s conversations with the Knicks."
Simmons's loss of representation is the latest sign that the 29-year-old three-time All-Star could opt against continuing his career this fall. Simmons has drawn interest from the Celtics, Kings and Suns as well as New York this offseason, but it is unlikely that he'll earn much more than the veteran minimum, four years removed from the end of his All-Star run with the 76ers.
Simmons spent the 2024–25 season with the Nets and Clippers, averaging five points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 51 games between the two clubs.