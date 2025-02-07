Ben Simmons to Meet With Two Playoff Contenders As He Nears Release From Nets
The Ben Simmons era in Brooklyn is coming to a close. The Nets are finalizing a contract buyout that will make Simmons a free agent after three years and 90 games in Brooklyn.
The 28-year old was a three-time All-Star with the Philadlephia 76ers, but has missed a lot of games for various reasons over the last few years and never recaptured the form in Brooklyn that made him a perenial Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Philly.
And yet he already has two meetings set up with playoff teams—the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers.
Simmons is averaging six points, six rebounds and five assists a game this season in 33 appearances. Any team that signs him will be getting a player who, in Simmons's own words from September, is "pretty good."
If he is able to sign with a new team by Sunday it will be just in time to celebrate the two year anniversary of the last time he attempted a three-pointer in an NBA game.