If you know a true sneakerhead, he or she likely doesn't wait until the holiday season to cop the newest kicks. But even if your shoe-fanatic friend is always on trend, there are still plenty of fresh pairs and colorways to give as a gift. From Nike to Adidas to Under Armour and more, here are our top picks for the sneakerhead on your list.

Nike LeBron 16

LeBron James put pressure on Nike to produce with the latest addition to his signature sneaker line. The LeBron 16 is his most personal sneaker yet—this edition honors black women. The sneaker itself delivers a powerful combination of support, cushioning and responsiveness. The battleknit returns and offers lightweight and support where you need. It’s a steep price at $185, but it has the latest innovations from Nike Basketball and is a great gift for that special someone.

Buy it: Nike, $185

Air Jordan 33

Jordan Brand’s latest signature sneaker took inspiration from space. The first colorway was inspired by the tones of astronaut suits with hints of black and red nodding to the Bulls colorway. The FastFit closure system locks you in without the need of laces.

Buy it: Jordan Brand, $175

Nike Zoom KD 11

Kevin Durant has one of the most underrated sneaker lines in the NBA. The KD 11 was one of the favorite sneakers of WNBA players this past season and will be a hit also on NBA courts. The Flyknit upper and an all-new cushioning combination will have you hooping at your best.

Buy it: Nike, $150

Nike Kyrie 4

Kyrie Irving has perhaps the best signature sneaker line in the NBA—and the $120 pricepoint is a bargain. Kids love Irving and his flashiness, but the best part about Kyrie’s line is the numerous colorways, making this pair a solid choice for gifting this season.

Buy it: Nike, $120

Puma Clyde Court Disrupt

Puma re-entered the basketball market with a lot of disruption and a flashy colorway. The brand signed multiple NBA draft lottery picks, including Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III and Michael Porter, and Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier. If you are intrigued and know a sneakerhead willing to try something new, this might be the shoe.

Buy it: Puma, $120

Adidas Harden Vol. 3

This edition marks the third silhouette for Houston Rockets star James Harden. The third iteration maintains a low-profile and comes in fun colorways.

Buy it: DICKs Sporting Goods, $140

Adidas Pro Bounce

The Adidas Pro Bounce is the sneaker of choice for non-signature Adidas stars. Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Hawks rookie Trae Young will wear plenty of colorways this season. The bounce cushioning provides enhanced comfort and flexibility.

Buy it: DICKS Sporting Goods, $120

Under Armour Havoc

The Under Armour Havoc is a sneaker that you won’t have to break the bank for. This shoe features a breathable and two-tone mesh upper. 76ers’ Joel Embiid, Mavs’ Dennis Smith Jr. and Suns’ Josh Jackson have been the face of the shoe this season.

Buy it: Under Armour, $105

Under Armour Curry 5

The Curry 5 survived the internet and did not get bashed. The minimal design is lightweight for speed and agility and the full-knit construction and lockdown lacing gives a precise, 360-degree fit and feel.

Buy it: Under Armour, $130

Nike PG 2.5.

Paul George’s signature sneaker line continues to be a favorite. The cheap price ($110) is also a huge plus. It’s light with a supportive strap and comfortable cushioning that responds to every step.

Buy it: Nike, $110