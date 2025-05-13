Bill Simmons Accurately Predicted Mavericks Would Win NBA Lottery Back in March
The Dallas Mavericks got a shocking and much-needed boost to morale by winning the NBA draft lottery on Monday night despite having a meager 1.8% chance of securing the No. 1 pick. Most people believe they'll now be able to replace Luka Doncic with Cooper Flagg, but they could also use the asset to go whale-hunting out on the open market.
Though it was a surprising tun of events, certain people weren't caught on the back foot. Like the conspiracy theorist who had a field day with the situation by throwing some serious accusations around. And Bill Simmons, who foresaw all this coming to pass way back in March.
Here he is back then predicting what would happen:
"I'll make a prediction because we saw this in 2011 when Cleveland miraculously won the lottery the year after LeBron left," Simmons said. "I just think Dallas wins the lottery now. I'm going to bet on it."
"We've got to save basketball in Dallas—oh, they got Cooper Flagg!" Simmons continued. "Everything's okay."
That right there is why Simmons is at the top of the mountaintop. What is once solid podcast content can become reality just a few months down the road.
Credit to anyone who heard this at the time and decided to play that future.