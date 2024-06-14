Bob Cousy Offers Legendary Quote on How Much He Wants Celtics to Win Another NBA Title
The competitive fire in Boston Celtics legend Bob Cousy remains ablaze at age 95.
Cousy, who won six NBA titles during his playing career in Boston from 1950 to '63, wants to witness the Celtics win another.
“I’m 95 [expletive] years old with one foot in the grave and I can barely move,” Cousy said to the Boston Globe after Game 2. “I know I’m in overtime. So everything in your life becomes more meaningful. And one of the last things I want to be able to see is for the Celtics to hang up banner No. 18.”
Boston enters Friday's Game 4 of the NBA Finals one win away from sweeping the Dallas Mavericks and hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy.
Both the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have 17 championships apiece in their respective franchise histories. Cousy would like to see the Celtics win another to claim the outright lead among NBA franchises.
“I will take great pride in seeing this,” Cousy said. “This puts us back ahead of the Lakers. To have been a part of that is as good a legacy as I could hope for.”
Cousy and the Celtics topped the Lakers three times in the Finals during his career, defeating them in 1959, '62 and '63.
Even at 95 years old, that rivalry remains alive as ever.