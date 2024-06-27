Bob Myers Says Agent Rich Paul Is Ordering Teams to Not Draft Bronny James
Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers broke some news Thursday during ESPN's broadcast of the second round of the 2024 NBA draft.
"Right now, Rich Paul is calling teams, (telling them) do not take (USC guard) Bronny James," Myers said. "He's telling them, 'Do not take him. If you take him, he's going to Australia.' He has a plan, and he has a place."
Myers didn't specifically name the Los Angeles Lakers as the team Paul will allow to draft James, but they are the overwhelming favorite to land the 19-year-old as the draft continues and likely figure into Paul's "plan" that Myers reported. The Lakers, of course, have employed Bronny's father LeBron James as a forward since 2018 and could make them the first father-son duo to play together in NBA history.
Bronny James, who is not in attendance for the second round of the draft Thursday, only worked out for two teams leading up to draft in the Phoenix Suns and Lakers.
The Suns hold the No. 56 pick in the draft after adding picks in a trade Wednesday night. The Lakers will be on the clock at No. 55.