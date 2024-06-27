Bronny James Not Attending Second Round of 2024 NBA Draft
Maybe the most interesting second round subplot in NBA history will unravel on Thursday as the world tunes into Day 2 of the draft to see where Bronny James ends up.
The son of LeBron and a USC product, James has been labeled as a reasonably talented but flawed prospect who is several years away from being NBA ready. However, how his selection affects the future of LeBron means there is a much brighter spotlight on the 20-year-old than there would be otherwise.
Pre-draft projections universally had James going in the second round of the draft at some point, and Wednesday's first round proved that to be true. The first 30 picks came and went with nary a mention of Bronny. However, most expect to hear his name called at some point between No. 31 and the end of the draft on Thursday.
Shortly before the second round kicked off, ESPN revealed which prospects would be in the green room. James was not on the list.
Unlike the first round, the second round of the draft is not being held at Barclays Center. Instead it's at the ESPN studios in the Seaport district of New York City. Which may have been motivation to decline the invitation barring anything else. As nice as they are, ESPN's studios don't quite have the aura the Barclays Center stage has.
Regardless of the reasoning, the viewers will not catch a glimpse of James on Thursday.