Boban Marjanović Leaves NBA After Nine Seasons to Sign With New Team Overseas
Boban Marjanovic is leaving the NBA behind as he moves on to the next chapter of his basketball career.
Excel Sports confirmed to NBA insider Marc Stein that Marjanovic is signing with Fenerbahçe of the BSL, the top professional basketball league in Turkey.
Marjanovic, 36, played nine seasons in the NBA for six teams—the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers. Over 331 career games, Marjanovic averaged 5.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 8.7 minutes per contest.
After arriving in the NBA in 2015, Marjanovic quickly became a fan favorite with a big personality that matched his 7'4" frame and 7'10" wingspan. He made a cameo in the action film John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum and the 2022 basketball movie Hustle, produced by LeBron James and Adam Sandler.
Marjanovic wrapped up his NBA career with the Rockets last season, appearing in 14 contests and scoring a total of 45 points. He now returns to the BSL, where he won MVP for three straight years from 2013 to '15.