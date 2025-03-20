SI

Boston Celtics Sold to Private Equity Director William Chisholm for $6 Billion Valuation

The Celtics have a new owner in William Chisholm, the managing director and co-founder of Symphony Techonlogy Group.

The Celtics went up for sale after winning the 2023-24 NBA title.
The Boston Celtics have a new owner.

Months after the current ownership group led by the Grousebeck family announced their intention to sell 51% of the franchise, Thursday brought the news from the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach that the team had been purchased by William Chisholm, a Massachusetts native who founded the California-based private equity firm Symphony Technology Group.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported shortly thereafter that Chisholm would be purchasing the controlling stake in the team for a valuation of $6.1 billion.

Per Himmelsbach, current managing governor Wyc Grousebeck is expected to remain in his role through the transition.

Chisholm inherits a very talented but expensive Celtics team. Boston won its first title in 16 years last June and is poised to pose a strong title defense this playoff season. But the roster is quite pricey; the Celtics were hit with just north of a $50 million tax bill this season that will skyrocket next season if no changes are made to the payroll.

Chisholm grew up in Georgetown, Mass. and attended Dartmouth.

