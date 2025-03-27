Brad Stevens Offers First Thoughts on Celtics' Sale to Bill Chisholm
Boston Celtics fans are still trying to make sense, for better or for worse, of their team's pending sale to private-equity mogul Bill Chisholm.
They need not worry in one respect, however: president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is going through the same feeling-out process. On Wednesday morning, Stevens discussed the pending sale for the first time with reporters.
“He seems like a great person and seems super excited about the C's,” Stevens said of Chisholm via Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog. “He’s always been a big fan.”
Chisholm grew up in Georgetown, Mass. and played soccer for Dartmouth, giving him deep New England roots.
Despite the pending new owner's reputation as a massive Celtics fan, Stevens was realistic about what a sale might mean. He expressed his wish for the brain trust behind the 2024 NBA champions to remain intact.
“Ultimately, I want to see all of our people do well and continue,” Stevens said. “And I’m surrounded by such talented people, to be honest, that carry my a-- every day. So I want to make sure that all of them feel good and feel good about the transition. Based on everything... (ownership has) given us every indication that that’s going to be the case.”