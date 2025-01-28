Bradley Beal Addresses Situation With Suns Fan Ejected for Jimmy Butler Comments
The Phoenix Suns narrowly defeated the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, 111-109. Bradley Beal had a tough night, scoring only nine points on 3-for-8 shooting. Before the game, however, reporters were able to ask the star guard about what happened over the weekend.
On Saturday night the Suns hosted Beal's former team, the Washington Wizards, at the Footprint Center. At the very end of the game a fan sitting near the court was ejected, allegedly for yelling "Jimmy Butler!" at Beal while he was at the free throw line. Beal has been linked to Butler in trade rumors ever since the Miami Heat star made his desire to play elsewhere clear, and the noise has only gotten louder since Butler wore Suns-colored sneakers last week.
On Monday, Beal's wife, Kamiah Adams-Beal, revealed she was sitting near that fan and released a lengthy statement detailing what happened, including what the fan specifically said. She said the fan was shouting "Trade this bum a-- b---- Beal for Jimmy Butler," which disturbed her and Beal's son, who was also courtside for the contest.
"I usually ignore nonsense, as I like to leave the circus to the clowns, but let’s clear this up," she wrote on X. "Being a fan is fine. ‘Boo, you suck’ comes with sports. But disrespect is another thing. During the game, a ‘Suns fan’ spent the entire night heckling my husband. It got so bad I sent my kids away in the third quarter after multiple people asked if we were ok and asked if I wanted them to say something.
"The ‘fan’ yelled, ‘Trade this bum ass b***h for Jimmy Butler!’ My 6-year-old, with tears in his eyes, asked why someone would say that about his dad,” she explained about the heartbreaking scene. “So, at that point, security had to intervene, or I was going to. Athletes are human. They have families. Be a fan but keep it respectful. Because if we keep it real, most talking crazy behind a keyboard or not in someone’s face would be the first to ask for a picture outside. Hope this clears things up. Back to enjoying my day with my family."
Beal was asked for his response to the situation on Monday.
"I almost left the huddle at 30 seconds left in the 4th. Apparently some guy just heckling and being an a------. My wife was pretty calm about it, but then, when my son's right there, she's not going for none of that," Beal said to Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports.
Beal and the Suns next suit up on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.