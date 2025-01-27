SI

Jimmy Butler Suspended Indefinitely by Miami Heat Amidst Trade Saga

Butler was previously suspended twice by the team amidst rumors he wants a trade.

Liam McKeone

Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The situation between the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler has been deteroriating for months. On Monday, matters got much worse.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Heat are suspending Butler indefinitely. It's his third suspension of the season.

Charania additionally reported the suspension came as a result of Butler walking out of practice upon learning he would be coming off the bench moving forward.

Butler was first suspended by Miami for seven games on January 3 after he made his displeasure with the franchise publicly known and reports emerged he wanted a trade. He was suspended again last week, this time for two games, after missing a team flight.

Now, he won't be on the court for the foreseeable future as the Heat presumably work to trade him elsewhere.

A six-time All-Star, Butler is averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 25 games this season.

