Bradley Beal's Agent Issues Statement Over Swirling Suns Trade Rumors
Bradley Beal would like to remain in the Arizona desert.
The Phoenix Suns star has found himself in trade rumors yet again ahead of the NBA's Feb. 6 deadline, speculation that has only picked up over the last few weeks as the Miami Heat look to move on from Jimmy Butler and after Beal lost his spot in the starting five on Monday.
Beal, however, has no intentions of getting traded for the second time in his career.
"There have been no discussions about trades with the Suns or any other team," agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN in a statement. "Bradley's total focus is on helping the Suns turn things around."
Beal, who is signed through the 2025-26 campaign and has a $57.1 million option for 2026-27, has a no-trade clause on his contract, meaning he can reject trade the Suns attempt if he does not approve. ESPN did report, however, that Bartelstein did not rule out the possibility of waiving the no-trade clause down the road if a "perfect" trade offer arrived at their doorstep.
Butler reportedly would prefer to land in Phoenix. But if Beal is not included in a trade offer, the Suns won't be able to pull off a deal for Butler due to second-apron restrictions.
While no-trade clauses are common in other professional sports, Beal and LeBron James are the only two NBA players to have them included in their contracts.
In 25 games this season, Beal is averaging 17.8 points on 48.5% shooting from the field and 39.1% from three-point range. He scored 25 points against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night and 10 points on 5-of-13 shooting against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday in his first two games off the Suns' bench.