Bradley Beal Relays Blunt Reaction to Trade Speculation Amid Being Benched by Suns

Beal scored 25 points off the bench for Phoenix on Monday.

Mike Kadlick

Beal is averaging just 18.1 points per game this season. / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
After losing seven of their last eight games, Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer made a tough decision on Monday night—taking guard Bradley Beal out of the starting lineup and playing him off the bench.

It was the first time since 2015-16 that the 31-year-old didn't start in an NBA game.

Beal was asked after the contest if—given the current trade rumors and speculation around the NBA—he thought his benching was related to a potential move. He relayed a blunt answer:

"If so I need to be addressed, because I hold the cards," the three-time NBA All-Star explained, referring to the no-trade clause in his contract. "Until I'm addressed and somebody says something different, then I'll be a Sun."

Prior to tip-off, Budenholzer explained why he decided to make the move:

"I just feel like we needed to make a change throughout a 48-minute game," he explained. "You gotta figure out your best combinations, the best ways to find success. [Beal and Jusuf Nurkic] are two important players to us. Two very good players for us. We just felt like we needed to make a change... All those guys are in this together. It's been good, healthy conversations."

Beal was benched along with center Jusuf Nurkic and to Budenholzer's credit, it worked. Phoenix won their first game since Christmas on Monday in Philadelphia, and Beal was the team's leading scorer with 25 points in 30 minutes.

Now 16-18 on the 2024-25 season, the Suns continue their road trip in Charlotte on Tuesday. Tip-off versus the Hornets is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.

