Bradley Beal Makes Classy Jersey Number Decision After Clippers Bring Back Chris Paul

Los Angeles is welcoming back a franchise icon.

Patrick Andres

Chris Paul (right), wearing his trademark No. 3, is guarded by Raul Neto during a Dec. 2015 game against the Jazz.
Chris Paul (right), wearing his trademark No. 3, is guarded by Raul Neto during a Dec. 2015 game against the Jazz. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Guard Chris Paul's stint with the Los Angeles Clippers was just one stop on his storied career—but it was an impactful one that saw him make five All-NBA teams in six years.

That's the kind of success that will win you "franchise icon" status, and when his return there became public Monday, Clippers fans rejoiced. His new teammate—guard Bradley Beal—went a step further, however.

On a Tuesday conference call reported on by Beth Harris of the AP, Los Angeles president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank told reporters Beal would cede his No. 3 jersey to Paul.

“Once Brad heard it’s a possibility Chris was coming he said, ‘I want to give him my number,’ and I don’t even think Chris knows this yet,” Frank said. “It’s awesome that Brad made such a great gesture like that.”

Paul has worn No. 3 his entire domestic career, dating back to his Wake Forest days (he has worn No. 10 and No. 13 in international competition). Beal has worn No. 3 his entire professional career, but wore No. 23 at Florida.

The future Hall of Famer's contract is for one year and worth $3.6 million, and it has been suggested that it will be his last.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

