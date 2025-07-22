Bradley Beal Makes Classy Jersey Number Decision After Clippers Bring Back Chris Paul
Guard Chris Paul's stint with the Los Angeles Clippers was just one stop on his storied career—but it was an impactful one that saw him make five All-NBA teams in six years.
That's the kind of success that will win you "franchise icon" status, and when his return there became public Monday, Clippers fans rejoiced. His new teammate—guard Bradley Beal—went a step further, however.
On a Tuesday conference call reported on by Beth Harris of the AP, Los Angeles president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank told reporters Beal would cede his No. 3 jersey to Paul.
“Once Brad heard it’s a possibility Chris was coming he said, ‘I want to give him my number,’ and I don’t even think Chris knows this yet,” Frank said. “It’s awesome that Brad made such a great gesture like that.”
Paul has worn No. 3 his entire domestic career, dating back to his Wake Forest days (he has worn No. 10 and No. 13 in international competition). Beal has worn No. 3 his entire professional career, but wore No. 23 at Florida.
The future Hall of Famer's contract is for one year and worth $3.6 million, and it has been suggested that it will be his last.