Chris Paul Will Reunite With Clippers for Likely Last NBA Season
Chris Paul will likely end his 21-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Clippers after the veteran guard agreed to sign with the team on Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported. The deal is for one-year and $3.6 million, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported.
This news doesn't come as a total shock as it was previously reported the Clippers were interested in bringing Paul back to the franchise—he previously played for the Clippers from 2011-17. Additionally, Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank shared over the weekend that the team was open to reuniting with Paul. Now that has become a reality.
Paul has talked about his NBA future a lot since turning 40 years old back in May. He opened up about wanting to be more present in his kids' lives, causing him to consider retirement after the 2025-26 season. He hasn't made an official retirement statement, but it's seeming more and more likely that this upcoming season will be his last in the league.
The future Hall of Famer had a great six seasons with the Clippers, earning All-Star bids in five of those years. The Clippers went to the postseason in all six seasons Paul was there, but they never advanced past the Western Conference semifinals.
Paul has yet to win an NBA title in his career, becoming yet another NBA superstar who may end their career without holding the Larry O'Brien trophy. The Clippers did make the postseason this past year, so maybe Paul could spark something special on the team next season.