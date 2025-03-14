Bradley Beal Had Surprisingly Optimistic Quote Despite Disappointing Suns Season
The Phoenix Suns' season has gone far from how any of the team hoped. Instead of becoming top contenders, the Suns were looking at trading two of their stars, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, before the deadline. Both Durant and Beal did not want to get traded mid season, and remained with the team.
Beal admitted he has felt disrespected by the Suns this season. Along with considering trading him, the Suns demoted Beal to a bench role during part of the season.
Despite all that's gone wrong for Beal and the Suns this season, Beal is still maintaining an optimistic and team-first mindset this season.
"I'm human, so I have to really take a step back and just kind of look at the big picture," Beal told ESPN. "And my biggest thing is when I came here I want to win. I've scored 30 points a game. I've been an All-Star. I've been All-NBA. I want to win. That's always been my label—I haven't won anything. So whatever that looks like for the team, whether that's me coming up the bench, whether it's me starting, whether it's me, whatever it is, I'm going to do it. Do I agree with it? Hell, no, but I'm not going to be that guy.
"I enjoy the game, man," Beal continued. "This game is fun. I try not to let nobody take the joy out of it for me. It's very hard. It's hard. We're all human beings, man. We have every right to shut down. We have every right to question what's going on. You have every right to say, 'Why me?' But I feel like that just drags you down a little bit more than you need. I'm still playing in the NBA, I still have the best job in the world, and I still have my no-trade clause. So I'm smiling every day."
Beal is open to getting traded this offseason during the summer, but for now, is focused on finishing out the season with the Suns.