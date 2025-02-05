Suns Willing to Listen to Offers For Kevin Durant as Trade Deadline Approaches
The Phoenix Suns could be on the verge of making a big move.
On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported the Suns remain focused on attempting to land Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. But if they can't make a deal happen to combine him with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, they may listen on a deal for Durant.
To make things even spicier, Mannix reports the Golden State Warriors are interested in a reunion with Durant.
The Suns are currently 25–24 and sit in 10th place in the Western Conference. The trio of Durant, Booker and Bradley Beal has not been a success. The franchise badly needs a shakeup. Beal almost certainly isn't going anywhere because he doesn't intend to waive his no trade clause. That leaves the franchise stuck with three huge contracts and not much wiggle room to improve.
Durant is in the third season of a four-year, $194 million contract and is due to make $54.7 million next season before hitting free agency in 2026. He's currently averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 36.2 minutes per game, but he's 36 years old.
Phoenix acquired Durant at the 2023 trade deadline along with T.J. Warren by sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks and a 2028 first-round pick swap to the Brooklyn Nets. It was the kind of move a team only makes if it expects to win a championship. That hasn't happened.
The Suns would prefer to move Beal, but can't. That leaves trading Durant as the only option if they want to change the direction of the franchise.
Buckle up, the next two days could get wild. The trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.