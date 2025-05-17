Brian Windhorst Stayed Classy After Knicks Fan Screamed at Him on the Street
New York Knicks fans kept all the receipts after their team's Game 6 playoff win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night.
The Knicks routed the No. 2-seeded Celtics in a 119-81 blowout victory at Madison Square Garden, booking their spot in the Eastern Conference Finals, where they'll face the Indiana Pacers. After the big win, most of the Knicks' fanbase partied like it was 2000 (which was the last time the team made it to the ECF), but one uber-passionate fan arguably crossed a line in a personal confrontation with ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst.
In the viral video, the Knicks fan filmed himself walking up to Windhorst on the street and asking him about New York's series win. It was more or less a rhetorical question.
"How do you feel about Boston losing?" the fan asked Windy, holding up a pretend microphone.
Windhorst started to respond, but the fan immediately cut him off and fired off a string of obscenities.
"I don't give a f---! Knicks in 6, p----!"
Though the Knicks fan was totally out of pocket with his obnoxious screaming, Windhorst took it all in stride and kept on walking. The longtime ESPN analyst even seemed to crack a wry smile as the fan was yelling at him and refused to do anything that might escalate the situation.
Windhorst had previously said during the playoff series that he wouldn't count the Celtics out despite star Jayson Tatum's injury. We'll see if Windy has anything new to say during this week's hoops media discourse.