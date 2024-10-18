Bronny James Picked Up His First Flagrant Foul Amid Some Controversy
Bronny James got to play in one of his first nationally televised games on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns got together for some preseason work. And his 17 minutes on the court were fairly eventful as the rookie scored four points and picked up the first flagrant foul of his career (if such things even count in exhibition games).
James was whistled for the unapproved contact in the fourth quarter after he tried to chase down Jalen Bridges from behind, bumping him in the air with a hip while showing no interest in making a play on the ball. It didn't necessarily look like anything egregious in real time and was initially ruled a common foul, but was upgraded after further review.
Since it was the preseason and LeBron James was in street clothes, we got to see him, Kevin Durant, and JJ Redick debate whether or not this should have been a flagrant, which will prepare them well for the regular season.
Whether you like it or not, the NBA definitely does not want players doing this to players like, well, Durant and James because that's just a bad business risk. So this is going to be a flagrant every time. Especially when a rookie does it.