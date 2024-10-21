Bronny James Reacts to Griffey Father-Son Duo Planning to Attend Historic Lakers Opener
Bronny James and Ken Griffey Jr. may soon have something in common.
On Monday, James addressed whether or not he would play in the Los Angeles Lakers' season opener. While he said he wasn't sure, he was told Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. plan to attend to see if James, and his dad LeBron James, will play. The Griffeys became the first father-son duo to play together back on August 31, 1990. The James duo are attempting to do the same.
When told the Griffeys would be there, James said, "That's going to be insane. I mean, only two families to do it so, I mean, it's going to be a crazy experience. Especially with what they've done."
Earlier in the day, Ken Griffey Jr. discussed attending the game, and said it was a big deal for he and his dad to be there and watch another father-son duo make history. He said, "We made history, now we get to watch history."
We'll see if the Lakers get Bronny on the floor with his father. It would be quite a moment for two families and the NBA.