SI

Bronny James Reacts to Griffey Father-Son Duo Planning to Attend Historic Lakers Opener

The Lakers rookie reacted to the Griffey family's plan to be in attendance Tuesday night to watch his family potentially make history.

Ryan Phillips

Bronny James could make his NBA debut alongside his father on October 22.
Bronny James could make his NBA debut alongside his father on October 22. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bronny James and Ken Griffey Jr. may soon have something in common.

On Monday, James addressed whether or not he would play in the Los Angeles Lakers' season opener. While he said he wasn't sure, he was told Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. plan to attend to see if James, and his dad LeBron James, will play. The Griffeys became the first father-son duo to play together back on August 31, 1990. The James duo are attempting to do the same.

When told the Griffeys would be there, James said, "That's going to be insane. I mean, only two families to do it so, I mean, it's going to be a crazy experience. Especially with what they've done."

Earlier in the day, Ken Griffey Jr. discussed attending the game, and said it was a big deal for he and his dad to be there and watch another father-son duo make history. He said, "We made history, now we get to watch history."

We'll see if the Lakers get Bronny on the floor with his father. It would be quite a moment for two families and the NBA.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NBA