Bronny James Had Three-Word Response About What He Wants To Prove in NBA
Since before he was even drafted, Bronny James has been under heavy scrutiny for the opportunities he's gotten in part because he is the son of LeBron James. From getting drafted after one lackluster season of college basketball at USC, to signing a four-year contract, and seeing time on the court for the Lakers, Bronny has received plenty of criticism for his play as well as only getting to where he is because of his father.
With all the outside noise surrounding him and his career, Bronny has a simple goal he wants to prove in his career—that he belongs.
"That I belong," Bronny told Fox Sports. "That's all I've been trying to prove."
Regardless of who his father is or the critics, the Lakers ultimately decided to draft Bronny and provide him the chance to develop. Over extensive time in the G League and even some action with the Lakers, Bronny did show improvement over his rookie season. By the end of the G League regular season, Bronny was averaging 21.9 points per game and shooting three-pointers with much greater accuracy.
Bronny has been accepted by the Lakers and his peers on the team. Coach JJ Redick gave him an A+ grade for his rookie season, commending him for how he handled himself and adding that he sees Bronny as a part of the team's rotation long-term.
The entire NBA and fanbase might not be convinced Bronny belongs, but the Lakers do and are giving him the opportunity to prove himself to everyone else.