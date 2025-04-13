Bronny James Matched Michael Jordan In One Wild Rookie Year Stat
Bronny James got his first start as an NBA player on Sunday, two days after he matched a mark held by Michael Jordan.
James got the start in the Los Angeles Lakers' final regular season game and will be looking for a three-pointer to surpass Jordan's total from his rookie year. On Friday, James saw action in L.A.'s 140-109 blowout of the Houston Rockets. He hit his ninth three-pointer of the season in that game, matching Jordan's total as a rookie in 1984.
The three-pointer was obviously not as big a part of the game in the mid-80s as it is now. Jordan wasn't a three-pointer shooter early in his career, and in his first four seasons he hit nine, three, 12 and seven. He didn't take a significant number of threes until the 1989-90 season when he went 92-of-245 (37.6%).
Bronny is playing in his 27th game of the season on Sunday and enters the contest 9-of-30 from deep on the year.