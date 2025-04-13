Lakers Reward Bronny James With NBA Milestone in Last Regular Season Game
The last day of the regular season in the NBA often has a last-day-of-school feel, with teams giving starters' minutes to the back end of the bench.
Enter, then, one very famous starter for the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday. As the Lakers wrapped up a successful regular season with a game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles gave guard Bronny James the first start of his NBA career.
James, forward Dalton Knecht, forward Markieff Morris, center Alex Len, and guard Shake Milton took the floor for the Lakers to start the finale.
In his highly scrutinized first professional season, James averaged 5.5 minutes over 26 games. The son of future Hall of Fame forward LeBron James put up 2.2 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game while scoring 21.9 points per game for the G-League's South Bay Lakers.
Los Angeles entered Sunday with a record of 50-31, its best since its 52-19 championship season in 2020.