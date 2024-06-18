Bronny James Only Working Out for Lakers and Suns So Far, per Report
Bronny James is one of the biggest names heading into the 2024 NBA draft, which begins next Wednesday, June 26.
So far, though, it sounds like only two NBA teams have been able to work out James—the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. Any other team that's shown interest in James seems to be having issues getting the USC sophomore into their buildings, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported.
The obstacle is partially because his agent, Rich Paul, would prefer for James to not be signed to a two-way contract, in which James could simultaneously be on NBA and G League rosters.
"NBA teams that I talk to say they cannot get Bronny James into their building," Givony said Tuesday on ESPN's NBA Today. "The sense among teams is that his agent, Rich Paul, does not want him on a two-way contract, and the range he's going to be picked—the No. 40 to 58 range—that's where two-way contracts are handed out. So it's looking right now like Bronny is going to slide to No. 55 [to the Lakers]."
As of Tuesday, James has a second workout with the Suns on the calendar. And there is obvious interest from the Lakers, as his father LeBron James plays there. But the elder James could hit free agency this summer and move on to play with whichever team drafts his son, as he has mentioned of potentially doing in the past.