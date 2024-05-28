Bronny James Plans to Visit Two NBA Teams Ahead of Draft, per Insider
Since Bronny James declared for the NBA draft in April, around 10 teams have sent the USC guard a workout invite, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday.
However, James has only been in talks with two or three teams so far, Charania added.
"I’m told he’s only going to visit a couple of those, and that’s going to include the [Los Angeles] Lakers and the Phoenix Suns," Charania said on Run It Back.
Charania said James's destination could depend on the "development plan" and "guaranteed money" offered from the teams.
The Lakers aren't a huge surprise, as various reports have come out over the past nearly two months stating that James is linked to his father LeBron James's team. The father-son duo have expressed major interest in playing together in the NBA.
The Suns have No. 22 pick in the NBA draft, which begins on Wednesday, June 26, with quite a few players in consideration for the pick.
James could potentially be drafted near the end of the first round or early in the second round, Charania predicted.