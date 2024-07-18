Bronny James Had Perfect Reaction When Asked About Hitting Three-Pointer in Big Game
Bronny James has struggled a bit during his first few Summer League games with the Los Angeles Lakers but the No. 55 pick in this year's NBA draft looked more comfortable in Wednesday night's win over the Hawks as he finished with 12 points, his most so far as a pro.
James kicked off the game by hitting a 17-foot jumper on the Lakers' first possession and later hit his his first three-pointer of the summer. He had missed all 15 of his three-point attempts before knocking that one down.
James seemed very relieved, and happy, during his postgame interview with ESPN when he was asked how felt after watching that three-pointer go in, saying “Really good. It felt really good.” He then shared a hug with his coach, JJ Redick, before heading to the locker room:
James and the Lakers will be back in action Thursday night when they play the Cleveland Cavaliers in Las Vegas at 9 p.m. ET.