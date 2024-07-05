SI

Los Angeles Lakers Summer League Schedule: How to Watch Bronny James

James Jr. and the Lakers will play in the California Classic before heading to Las Vegas.

Stephen Douglas

James at his introductory press conference.
James at his introductory press conference. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The NBA summer league is an annual opportunity for fans to get a glimpse of the latest NBA draft class in action. This year the NBA 2K25 Summer League will be played in Las Vegas from July 12 to July 22. There will also be two shorter exhibition gatherings in Sacramento and Salt Lake City.

This year Bronny James Jr. and the Los Angeles Lakers will play in the California Classic with the Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors before joining the rest of the league in Las Vegas. James Jr. is already being prominently featured in promotional materials for summer league.

James Jr., the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA draft, signed a four-year, $7.9 million deal earlier this week. That sounds outrageous when you compare it to something like Nikola Jokic's rookie deal, but seems much more reasonable when Klutch negotiated the same deal for the Phoenix Suns 2024 second-round pick, Oso Ighodaro.

For better or worse, James Jr. is the player everyone is most interested in seeing. While fans of other teams are excited to see their top picks perform, the son of LeBron James will be the player to draw the most interest from casual fans. In so much as casual fans would watch NBA summer league.

Los Angeles Lakers Summer League Roster

James Jr. will be joined by the Lakers frist round pick Dalton Knecht and a number of other players with little to no professional experience.

Player

Position

Experience

Colin Castleton

Center

One Year

Mohamed Diarra

Forward

Rookie

Sean East II

Guard

Rookie

Blake Hinson

Forward

Rookie

Bronny James Jr.

Guard

Rookie

Dalton Knecht

Guard

Rookie

Tommy Kuhse

Guard

One Year

Maxwell Lewis

Forward

One Year

Kyle Mangas

Guard

One Year

Grayson Murphy

Guard

Rookie

Joirdon Nicholas

Forward

Rookie

Quincy Olivari

Guard

Rookie

Armel Traore

Forward

Rookie

Vincent Valerio-Bodon

Guard / Forward

One Year

Los Angeles Lakers 2024 NBA 2K25 Summer League Schedule

The Lakers have seven exhibtion games scheduled in July, starting with three at the California Classic and then four at summer league in Las Vegas. They will play at least one more game with the top four teams in Vegas advancing to the semifinals on Sunday, July 21. The winners will face off on ESPN on Monday, July 22 at 9pm. Every other team will play one more game over the weekend.

Here's the Lakers' current schedule and how you can watch every game.

Opponent

Location

Date / Time

Channel

Sacramento Kings

Sacramento

Saturday July 6 @ 430pm

ESPN, ESPN+

Golden State Warriors

Sacramento

Sunday July 7 @ 6:30pm

ESPN+, NBATV

Miami Heat

Sacramento

Wednesday July 10 @ 7pm

ESPN2, ESPN+

Houston Rockets

Las Vegas

Friday July 12 @ 7:30pm

ESPN, ESPN+

Boston Celtics

Las Vegas

Monday July 15 @ 10:30pm

ESPN+, NBATV

Atlanta Hawks

Las Vegas

Wednesday July 17 @ 9:30pm

ESPN, ESPN+

Cleveland Cavaliers

Las Vegas

Thursday July 18 @ 9pm

ESPN, ESPN+

Stephen Douglas

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

