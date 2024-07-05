Los Angeles Lakers Summer League Schedule: How to Watch Bronny James
The NBA summer league is an annual opportunity for fans to get a glimpse of the latest NBA draft class in action. This year the NBA 2K25 Summer League will be played in Las Vegas from July 12 to July 22. There will also be two shorter exhibition gatherings in Sacramento and Salt Lake City.
This year Bronny James Jr. and the Los Angeles Lakers will play in the California Classic with the Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors before joining the rest of the league in Las Vegas. James Jr. is already being prominently featured in promotional materials for summer league.
James Jr., the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA draft, signed a four-year, $7.9 million deal earlier this week. That sounds outrageous when you compare it to something like Nikola Jokic's rookie deal, but seems much more reasonable when Klutch negotiated the same deal for the Phoenix Suns 2024 second-round pick, Oso Ighodaro.
For better or worse, James Jr. is the player everyone is most interested in seeing. While fans of other teams are excited to see their top picks perform, the son of LeBron James will be the player to draw the most interest from casual fans. In so much as casual fans would watch NBA summer league.
Los Angeles Lakers Summer League Roster
James Jr. will be joined by the Lakers frist round pick Dalton Knecht and a number of other players with little to no professional experience.
Player
Position
Experience
Colin Castleton
Center
One Year
Mohamed Diarra
Forward
Rookie
Sean East II
Guard
Rookie
Blake Hinson
Forward
Rookie
Bronny James Jr.
Guard
Rookie
Dalton Knecht
Guard
Rookie
Tommy Kuhse
Guard
One Year
Maxwell Lewis
Forward
One Year
Kyle Mangas
Guard
One Year
Grayson Murphy
Guard
Rookie
Joirdon Nicholas
Forward
Rookie
Quincy Olivari
Guard
Rookie
Armel Traore
Forward
Rookie
Vincent Valerio-Bodon
Guard / Forward
One Year
Los Angeles Lakers 2024 NBA 2K25 Summer League Schedule
The Lakers have seven exhibtion games scheduled in July, starting with three at the California Classic and then four at summer league in Las Vegas. They will play at least one more game with the top four teams in Vegas advancing to the semifinals on Sunday, July 21. The winners will face off on ESPN on Monday, July 22 at 9pm. Every other team will play one more game over the weekend.
Here's the Lakers' current schedule and how you can watch every game.
Opponent
Location
Date / Time
Channel
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento
Saturday July 6 @ 430pm
ESPN, ESPN+
Golden State Warriors
Sacramento
Sunday July 7 @ 6:30pm
ESPN+, NBATV
Miami Heat
Sacramento
Wednesday July 10 @ 7pm
ESPN2, ESPN+
Houston Rockets
Las Vegas
Friday July 12 @ 7:30pm
ESPN, ESPN+
Boston Celtics
Las Vegas
Monday July 15 @ 10:30pm
ESPN+, NBATV
Atlanta Hawks
Las Vegas
Wednesday July 17 @ 9:30pm
ESPN, ESPN+
Cleveland Cavaliers
Las Vegas
Thursday July 18 @ 9pm
ESPN, ESPN+