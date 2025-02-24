Bronny James Shares Simple Lessons He Has Learned In Short Time With Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers young buck Bronny James has not spent a ton of time with NBA wunderkind and new teammate Luka Doncic just yet, but he has already learned a few simple lessons from the future Hall of Famer in the few short weeks they've spent together.
"Just his patience. Just being able to be unpredictable," James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, told reporter Raj Chipalu when asked what he has taken from Doncic thus far. "I think that's the thing I've watched most about him. You never know what he's going to do. So I think that's the best thing I've seen so far from him. He hasn't been here for long so I just keep trying to pick up stuff from him."
Watch those comments, which appear to have come after the G League's South Bay Lakers defeated the Valley Suns on Saturday night, below:
Doncic, who was traded to the Lakers at the start of the month, has been dealing with a calf injury that has limited his participation in games thus far. But he seems to be getting back into the groove of it, especially if his stellar Saturday night performance vs. the Denver Nuggets is any indication; even as he continues to recover the 25-year-old dropped a team-leading 32 points, his most as a Laker thus far, plus 10 rebounds and seven assists.
As the younger James himself gets his NBA footing, it will definitely bode well to have someone like Doncic leading the way when the elder James retires. And it looks like Bronny is already studying up.