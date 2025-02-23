Luka Doncic: 'Finally Feeling Like Myself' in Lakers' Dominant Win Over Nuggets
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Luka Doncic was on fire Saturday night vs. the Denver Nuggets, leading his new team to a 123–100 win with a game-high 32 points to go along with 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
The 25-year-old has been in and out of games for Los Angeles as he recovers from a calf injury, but if Saturday was a sign of what's to come, L.A. fans and players must be pleased. Even better, Doncic connected with forward LeBron James multiple times during the contest, foreshadowing just how powerful the pair's partnership will be when both superstars are 100% healthy and in a flow.
As for what was behind his breakout tonight, Doncic gave a great answer for ESPN's Lisa Salters after the game.
"Luka, Mike just said it, you've been smiling all night long. What felt better tonight?" Salters asked.
"Just finally feeling like myself a little bit," Doncic said. "You know, playing this game, this is all I love, so I'm just finally being myself a little bit. That's why I was smiling the whole game."
Watch that interview below:
It's good to see Doncic having some fun and smiling on the court, especially after the tumult of the last month. We'll leave it to head coach JJ Redick, though, to determine if he's really "back."
In what will certainly be a game to watch, the Lakers' next contest will be against the Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.