Bronny James Greeted With Loud Boos From Nuggets Fans Upon Checking Into Game
With LeBron James out again for Friday night's matchup against the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking for contributions elsewhere. They got a nice little bonus from Bronny James in the first quarter as the rookie scored five points off the bench, answering a chorus of loud boos from Nuggets fans when he checked into the game.
James has been one of the most discussed end-of-the-bench NBA players in modern history—to the point that his place on the Lakers bench was the butterfly effect for a viral LeBron-Stephen A. Smith confrontation that dominated sports media for days. But the loud and sustained booing from an opposing fanbase is somewhat new.
Perhaps it will inspire a breakout performance from Bronny, who is more than halfway to his career high of nine points at halftime and has already been recognized as being locked in.