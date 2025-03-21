Bronny James Led the Lakers in Scoring and Assists in His First Podium Game
The Los Angeles Lakers were incredibly short-handed on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jared Vanderbilt were all in street clothes as the Lakers lost by 39.
And yet there was one bright spot and the haters are only going to want you to focus on the final score.
Bronny James played 30 minutes and put up career highs in points and assists with 17 and five, both of which were enough to tie for the team lead in both categories. He also had three rebounds and a block. He did enough to necessitate an actual highlight video, and a few of his points came when the game was actually still competitive. He looked like an actual NBA rotation player.
Not only that, but because they were so short-staffed last night it was a podium game.
It is probably safe to say that the Bronny James era has officially begun. And it will last until his dad and teammates all return from their injuries.