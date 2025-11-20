SI

Bronny James Sent to G League After LeBron’s Return to Lakers

The younger James replaced his dad on the G League roster.

Madison Williams

Bronny James was sent down to the G League.
Bronny James was sent down to the G League. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Lakers elected to send Bronny James to the G League South Bay Lakers on Thursday, just days after his father LeBron James made his historic 2025-26 season debut. The elder James had been competing on the South Bay Lakers while waiting to be healthy enough from his bout with a sciatica nerve issue. His son is now replacing him on the G League roster.

In 10 games so far this season, the young James is averaging 2.1 points, 0.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest in an average of 11.1 minutes played. There’s definitely been some improvements seen from James as he competes in his second NBA season. However, the roster needed to make room for his dad to play in his 23rd NBA season.

James competed at the G League level for quite some time during his rookie campaign, where he averaged 18.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists with the South Bay Lakers. He hasn’t had that spark in the NBA yet.

This roster news comes after the four-time NBA champion shared that his son officially moved out of his house this year. The father–son duo won’t see each other at home or on the court until James is elevated back to the NBA.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA