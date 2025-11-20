Bronny James Sent to G League After LeBron’s Return to Lakers
The Lakers elected to send Bronny James to the G League South Bay Lakers on Thursday, just days after his father LeBron James made his historic 2025-26 season debut. The elder James had been competing on the South Bay Lakers while waiting to be healthy enough from his bout with a sciatica nerve issue. His son is now replacing him on the G League roster.
In 10 games so far this season, the young James is averaging 2.1 points, 0.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest in an average of 11.1 minutes played. There’s definitely been some improvements seen from James as he competes in his second NBA season. However, the roster needed to make room for his dad to play in his 23rd NBA season.
James competed at the G League level for quite some time during his rookie campaign, where he averaged 18.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists with the South Bay Lakers. He hasn’t had that spark in the NBA yet.
This roster news comes after the four-time NBA champion shared that his son officially moved out of his house this year. The father–son duo won’t see each other at home or on the court until James is elevated back to the NBA.