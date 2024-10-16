SI

Bronny James's Awkward Moment in Lakers-Warriors Preseason Game Led to Jokes

Andy Nesbitt

Bronny James had two points in nine minutes against the Warriors.
Bronny James had two points in nine minutes against the Warriors.
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Golden State Warriors, 111-97, in a preseason game Tuesday night in Las Vegas. While these games don't mean much for star players like LeBron James and Steph Curry, it does give other players a chance to prove themselves before the start of the regular season.

One of those players for the Lakers is LeBron's son, Bronny James. The rookie guard out of USC, who was playing in his fourth preseason game, finished with two points on 1-of-5 shooting against the Warriors. He now has just four total points in 44 minutes of action in the preseason.

One moment during the Lakers' loss to the Warriors led to lots of jokes, as Bronny James was seen checking in during the fourth quarter alongside three key players for the Warriors—Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and  Lindy Waters III.

Fans had fun with this:

