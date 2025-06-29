Bucks Agree to $44 Million Contract Extension With Bobby Portis
The Milwaukee Bucks and forward Bobby Portis agreed to a new contract Sunday, with the 30-year-old set to enter the final year of his current deal in 2025-26.
Portis's new pact with the Bucks will span three years and is worth $44 million. The contract includes a player option for the 2027-28 campaign, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Under his current deal, Portis had a player option to return to Milwaukee at a cost of $13.44 million. Instead, he'll re-up with the organization on a long-term extension at an average annual value just shy of $15 million.
Portis was limited to just 49 games last season, but was productive when healthy. He averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and made 1.3 threes per game while shooting at a 36.5% clip from deep. The 10-year veteran has spent the past five seasons with the Bucks, and he's now set to stick around a while longer after agreeing to a new contract.
The leader of the second unit in Milwaukee, Portis is a valuable piece of the Bucks' equation and will continue to be so for at least a few more seasons.