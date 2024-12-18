Bucks Assistant Darvin Ham Won Second Straight NBA Cup And Fans Had Plenty of Jokes
The Milwaukee Bucks are your 2024 NBA Cup champions after they knocked off the Oklahoma City Thunder in the final on Tuesday evening. As such, Bucks assistant Darvin Ham improved to an unblemished 14–0 all-time in the NBA's in-season tournament after he won it all last season as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Ham's tenure with the Lakers ended after the 2023-24 season, but he quickly landed on his feet as an assistant for the Bucks under Doc Rivers. He, alongside former Laker and current Buck Taurean Prince, made history Tuesday with Milwaukee becoming the only individuals to win the NBA Cup twice.
Naturally, NBA fans couldn't help but crack some jokes after Ham and the Bucks took home the in-season tournament trophy and he cemented his place in NBA Cup lore.