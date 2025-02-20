NBA Suspends Bucks' Bobby Portis for 25 Games for Violating Anti-Drug Policy
Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis has been suspended by the NBA for 25 games, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Thursday morning. Portis violated the league's anti-drug policy, and his agent, Mark Bartelstein, released a statement to ESPN alleging his client accidentally mixed up pain medications.
"Bobby unintentionally took a pain medication called Tramadol, thinking he was taking a pain medication called Toradol," Bartelstein's statement read in part. "Toradol is an approved pain medication that he has used previously and that teams and players use for pain and inflammation at times. Tramadol, however, is not an approved pain medication and was just recently added to the banned substance list this past spring."
The full statement can be found below:
Portis, 30, is averaging 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game for the Bucks this season. His suspension will cause him to miss all but four of his team's last 29 games in the 2024-25 season. Milwaukee exits the All-Star break 29-24, fifth in the East.
The Bucks are slated to host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night and will do so without one of the roster's best glue guys.